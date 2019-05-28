Seabrook Watchdog Group Fundraises For Radiation Monitoring In N.H.

Credit Jeff Cutler / Flick/Creative Commons

Activists are raising money to expand radiation monitoring around Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant. Federal regulators and the nuclear plant's owner, Florida-based NextEra, say Seabrook is operating safely.

But the nonprofit C-10 and other advocates are worried about cracks that are spreading in the facility's concrete. They also fear that rising seas and nuclear waste storage could cause public health threats in the future.

C-10 has monitored radiation in towns around Seabrook since the plant went online in 1991. Massachusetts pays for that monitoring in its towns around Seabrook, but the state of New Hampshire does not contribute.

C-10 wants to monitor more New Hampshire communities. They're working to raise $100,000 for the project over the next two years.

Tags: 
Seabrook Nuclear plant

Related Content

Regulators Renew Relicensing Promise For Seabrook Nuclear Plant

By Mar 5, 2019
NHPR

Nuclear regulators say they plan to approve a new license for Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant next week.

It comes after an extra public hearing on concerns they were moving too quickly to approve the license extension through 2050.

Supporters Say Seabrook Nuke Protects Climate; Critics Want More Study Of Concrete Cracks

By Feb 14, 2019
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Federal regulators still appear poised to re-license Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant, despite requests to delay.

A Nuclear Regulatory Commission hearing on the issue Wednesday night was packed with industry workers and residents from New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Seabrook Nuclear Plant’s Relicensing Looks Likely Despite Extra Hearing Tonight

By Feb 13, 2019
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission will meet with Seacoast residents Wednesday night, ahead of an anticipated re-licensing for Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant.

Regulators set this hearing after facing backlash in January for saying they planned to grant Seabrook owner NextEra's request for a 20-year license extension.

Regulators Will Take More Public Input Before Relicensing Seabrook Nuclear Plant

By Jan 23, 2019
NHPR

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission will delay giving Seabrook Station permission to stay open until 2050, after facing pressure from lawmakers to take more public input.

Members of Congress raised concerns after the NRC said it would approve extending Seabrook's license this month – before an adjudicative hearing with a local watchdog group, the C-10 Foundation, this summer.