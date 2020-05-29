Renewable Energy Consumption Beats Coal For The 1st Time In More Than 130 Years

For the first time since 1885, Americans are consuming more renewable energy than coal, according to a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. This comes despite the president’s continued promises to revitalize the coal industry and his administration’s consistent environmental protection rollbacks.

Despite President Trump’s efforts, the industry has been in decline for the past six years — and the coronavirus has only made matters worse.

Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of Public Radio’s Full Disclosure at member station VPM, talks to host Tonya Mosley about the meaning of the energy milestone and how it happened.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

