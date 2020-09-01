 President Trump Is Set To Travel To Kenosha. But State And Local Officials Don&#8217;t Want Him To V | New Hampshire Public Radio
President Trump Is Set To Travel To Kenosha. But State And Local Officials Don&#8217;t Want Him To V

By Haili Blassingame
  • In a briefing on Monday, President Donald Trump said he was visiting Kenosha, Wisconsin to "increase enthusiasm, and it could increase love and respect for our country. And that's why I'm going."
President Donald Trump is still set to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday, despite requests from Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and the city’s mayor for him not to do so.

Kenosha has been the site of protests after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back. Blake is now paralyzed from the waist down.

The president also recently defended Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old who was charged with shooting three protesters last week. The president said, without evidence, that Rittenhouse appeared to be acting in self-defense.

We bring you the latest on President Trump’s plans in Kenosha and what’s going on in the city.

