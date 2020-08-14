The News Roundup — International

As scientists around the world race to develop a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his country is the first to approve a vaccine. Named “Sputnik V,” the vaccine has become a symbol of national pride/ President Putin touted that his daughter has already been administered a dose. Still, vaccine experts worry that the rushed vaccine, which has had no evidence of a large scale trial, could pose a great risk to thousands.

Civil unrest in Belarus has brought thousands of protesters to the streets after the re-election of President Aleksandr Lukashenko. Claiming his sixth victory, Lukashenko defeated his opponent, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, by a landslide with over 80 percent of the vote. But many are calling the election results illegitimate, including Tikhanovskaya. She was detained for seven hours after she disputed the electoral committee’s results. Since then, she’s fled the country and thousands have been arrested.

Lebanon faces a continued humanitarian crisis, following a massive explosion in Beirut, compounded by a collapsed banking system and a pandemic that has left the country reeling. Although the government has resigned, there’s little trust left in leadership that many feel is corrupt as the state ramps up its military power amidst a state of emergency. And many continue to protest the government and its mishandling of thousands of tons of explosive material that resulted in the explosion that left at least 170 people dead.

We cover all the headlines during this international edition of the News Roundup.

