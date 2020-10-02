The News Roundup — Domestic

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. The news comes after one of the president’s close aides, Hope Hicks, also tested positive.



Trump is said to have minor symptoms. He was lethargic at the Bedminster fundraiser, per an attendee. As of last night, officials were discussing treatment options as well as options for addressing the nation. https://t.co/DCq8wCL3B4 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 2, 2020



This development has caused major questions about the future of the presidential campaign, who else in the president’s circle may have been affected and about presidential succession. Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence have reportedly tested negative, as well as Secretary of State Mike Pomepo who is fourth in the line of succession.



Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020



The first presidential debate of the general election took place this week, much to the disgust of many who watched. President Donald Trump interrupted moderator Chris Wallace and former Vice President Joe Biden at least 100 times, making for a painful viewing experience. Subsequently, the Commission on President Debates says they’ll implement changes — like cutting mics if either candidate breaks the rules — that would ensure another chaotic debate would not take place.

During the debate, President Trump told The Proud Boys, a far-right group with ties to white supremacists, to “stand down and standby,” when asked to denounce white supremacy and racism in the United States. Although he tried to walk those comments back later in the week, the president also refused to commit to accepting the results of the election in November should he lose. The combination of these comments paints a troubling picture for the general election, one that many GOP candidates are trying to defuse.

And journalists at The New York Times obtained and published their findings on President Donald Trump’s tax returns. The investigation gives us more context on the president’s businesses, where and from whom he’s received money and more.

We cover the headlines from around the nation on the News Roundup.

