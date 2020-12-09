The Logistics of the COVID-19 Vaccine

We discuss the COVID-19 vaccines. With three now awaiting authorization in the U.S., we explore which populations might be vaccinated first, when that might occur, and how vaccines will be distributed.
Air date: Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Dr. Tim Lahey - infectious diseases physician, director of Medical Ethics, and professor at UVM.
- Kendall Hoyt - Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Geisel School of Medicine and a Lecturer at the Thayer School of Engineering.
- Matthew Fox - Professor of Epidemiology at the BU School of Public Health.
This show was produced by fellow Jane Vaughan.