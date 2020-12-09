 The Logistics of the COVID-19 Vaccine | New Hampshire Public Radio
The Exchange

The Logistics of the COVID-19 Vaccine

By The Exchange 49 minutes ago

Credit Utah Public Radio

We discuss the COVID-19 vaccines. With three now awaiting authorization in the U.S., we explore which populations might be vaccinated first, when that might occur, and how vaccines will be distributed. 

Air date: Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. 

GUESTS:

