Judge OKs Controversial Deep-Sea Expedition To Retrieve The 'Last Voice' Of The Titanic

  In this April 10, 1912 photo, the Titanic departs Southampton, England on its maiden Atlantic voyage. (AP Photo, File)
    In this April 10, 1912 photo, the Titanic departs Southampton, England on its maiden Atlantic voyage. (AP Photo, File)
  • The British liner Titanic sails out of Southampton, England, at the start of its doomed voyage on April 10, 1912. (AP Photo)
    The British liner Titanic sails out of Southampton, England, at the start of its doomed voyage on April 10, 1912. (AP Photo)
A federal judge this month gave the go-ahead to a salvage company hoping to retrieve a telegraph machine from the wreck of the Titanic, despite pleas from some that doing so would amount to grave robbery. The company, RMS Titanic, wants to recover the sunken ship’s wireless Marconi telegraph, which was used to call for help after the ship struck an iceberg on April 14th, 1912.

The mission’s backers call the device the “last voice” of the Titanic. But lawyers for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration argued in court that the expedition could disturb the site, which was declared a memorial more than 30 years ago.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with David Gallo, an oceanographer and consultant to RMS Titanic Inc.

