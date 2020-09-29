 The Hit List (Or, The 1A Pop Culture Roundup) | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
1A

The Hit List (Or, The 1A Pop Culture Roundup)

By Kathryn Fink, Héctor Alejandro Arzate 1 hour ago
  • A billboard for Christopher Nolan's film "Tenet" on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California. The film was released earlier this month to a limited number of movie theaters.
    A billboard for Christopher Nolan's film "Tenet" on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California. The film was released earlier this month to a limited number of movie theaters.

Despite months of closed movie theaters, postponed releases, and stalled productions, the pop culture well has yet to run dry. Whether you found a screening for “Tenet,” or you’re staying at home to stream “Mulan,” there’s plenty of new releases to go around.

In television, the latest season for “PEN15” released on Hulu, along with the premier of HBO’s “Raised by Wolves.” Meanwhile, the recent Emmy Awards buzz has prompted viewers to re-visit shows they may have missed, like FX’s “What We Do in The Shadows” and the much lauded “Schitt’s Creek” on Netflix.

We’re covering all the standout pop culture moments so far this fall.

Find our other recommendations from previous versions of The Hit List here.

And find a rundown of the people, shows and movies we talked about in this tweet thread.

 

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.