Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested, Charged In Connection To Jeffrey Epstein Case

The FBI has arrested British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell on multiple charges related to the serial sexual abuse of girls and young women by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, who was among Epstein's closest associates, faces a charge of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, according to a six-count grand jury indictment that was unsealed Thursday.

Maxwell was arrested the same day in New Hampshire, the press office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York tells NPR.

Epstein's victims have previously accused Maxwell of helping the disgraced financier run a sex-trafficking ring that victimized teenage girls.

Maxwell was taken into custody nearly a year after Epstein was arrested and charged with sex trafficking minors and paying victims to recruit other underage girls.

Roughly a month after his arrest, Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in Manhattan.

