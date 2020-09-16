Louisville police officers shot and killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in her own home. Now, the city has agreed to settle with her family for $12 million in a wrongful death lawsuit. The city also says it will institute a series of police reforms.

Police broke down Taylor’s door, executing a “no-knock” warrant as she slept. Taylor’s boyfriend believed the police were attempting to break in and shot and injured an officer.

Taylor’s death galvanized national demonstrations against police brutality and the treatment of Black Americans by law enforcement. Her name has echoed through social media, with references to the fact that the police directly responsible for her death have yet to be arrested.



@SociologistRay says eventually, Breonna Taylor’s family is going to get large civil payouts, and what people have to realize is that their taxpayer money…is going to be used to pay these families back for the dehumanization and killing of their loved one. — 1A (@1a) August 26, 2020



With the case settled, what’s next for those who hold Taylor’s memory dear? And where does the movement that’s assembled around her case go from here?

