 The City Of Louisville Settled With Breonna Taylor&#8217;s Family. What Now? | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
1A

The City Of Louisville Settled With Breonna Taylor&#8217;s Family. What Now?

By Paige Osburn 1 hour ago
  • Breonna Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer (C) addresses the media over the speed of the investigation of her daughter's death as attorney Benjamin Crump (L) and co-counsel Lonita Baker (R) looks on outside Louisville City Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.
    Breonna Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer (C) addresses the media over the speed of the investigation of her daughter's death as attorney Benjamin Crump (L) and co-counsel Lonita Baker (R) looks on outside Louisville City Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

Louisville police officers shot and killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in her own home. Now, the city has agreed to settle with her family for $12 million in a wrongful death lawsuit. The city also says it will institute a series of police reforms.

Police broke down Taylor’s door, executing a “no-knock” warrant as she slept. Taylor’s boyfriend believed the police were attempting to break in and shot and injured an officer.

Taylor’s death galvanized national demonstrations against police brutality and the treatment of Black Americans by law enforcement. Her name has echoed through social media, with references to the fact that the police directly responsible for her death have yet to be arrested.

With the case settled, what’s next for those who hold Taylor’s memory dear? And where does the movement that’s assembled around her case go from here?