Block The Vote: Misinformation and Disinformation

As we know by now, Russia interfered in our last presidential election. This was mostly done online, using social media to plant disinformation and sow discord.

This month, Facebook and Twitter revealed that one of the Russian groups involved in these 2016 efforts is once again targeting Americans online.

But it’s not just a matter of foreign intervention…Voters are being bombarded with disinformation and misinformation by those inside the U.S. as well.

From The Atlantic:



The Trump campaign is planning to spend more than $1 billion, and it will be aided by a vast coalition of partisan media, outside political groups, and enterprising freelance operatives. These pro-Trump forces are poised to wage what could be the most extensive disinformation campaign in U.S. history. Whether or not it succeeds in reelecting the president, the wreckage it leaves behind could be irreparable.



What’s being done to protect our elections and secure the vote?

