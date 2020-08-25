‘Star Trek’ is going where it’s rarely gone before.

Star Trek: Lower Decks, an animated comedy series on CBS All Access, is the newest addition to the decades-old franchise. What began with a TV series in 1966 has transformed into multiple spin-offs and film franchises. This latest iteration focuses on a new side of the Star Trek world, and on a set of characters that we’ve never met before.

As Mike Hale explains in his review for The New York Times:



Its premise, stated in the title, is a bit obvious but certainly workable: After six decades of series and movies celebrating the heroic officers on the bridge, “Lower Decks” focuses on the phaser fodder, the people we usually see in the background running through the corridors or being sucked into space through a hull breach.



We’re talking about Star Trek: Lower Decks in this installment of the 1A TV Club.

