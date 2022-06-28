© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local and independent journalism by making a gift to NHPR today.
Politics

Biden health secretary pledges medication abortion access

New Hampshire Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published June 28, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT
Scene of a Planned Parenthood abortion rights rally in Manchester, N.H., on June 24, 2022. NHPR photo / Gaby Lozada
Gaby Lozada
/
NHPR
Scene of a Planned Parenthood abortion rights rally in Manchester, N.H., on June 24, 2022.

President Joe Biden's top health official said Tuesday that "every option is on the table" when it comes to helping women access abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Related coverage:

But the administration's options are limited despite its strong criticism of the Supreme Court's decision Friday.
Biden called it "a sad day for the court and the country." Xavier Becerra, secretary of Health and Human Services on Tuesday called it "despicable."

Becerra said that the administration would work to ensure that medication abortions remain available, patient privacy is preserved and family planning care is protected.

Tags

Politics Abortionabortion rights
The Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.