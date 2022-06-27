© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Politics

Sununu vetoes bill to dispense ivermectin by standing order

New Hampshire Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published June 27, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a bill that would have permitted pharmacists to dispense a parasite drug to treat COVID-19 by means of a standing order without a prescription.

Some Americans have been turning to ivermectin to treat the virus, a cheap drug used to kill worms in humans and animals.

Health expert have been pushing to stamp out use of the drug, warning that it can cause harmful side effects and that there's little evidence it helps.

Sununu said that New Hampshire currently only has four instances in which pharmacists can dispense medication without a prescription: smoking cessation, contraception, substance use disorder, and treatment for sexual assault.

The drugs have gone through rigorous reviews.

Politics Coronavirus Coverage
The Associated Press

