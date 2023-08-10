Outside/In: Drilled: The Panic

At Outside/In, we often talk about the challenge of covering climate in a way that doesn’t leave us feeling hopeless or overwhelmed. For us, that’s often meant staying curious and keeping a sense of humor.

But a few years ago, investigative journalist Amy Westervelt had another idea. Why not use one of podcasting’s most popular genres — true crime — to tell the story of climate change?

From greenwashing to climate denialism and corporate propaganda, Drilled makes accountability journalism a thrill to listen to, while consistently being one of the most informative sources for in-depth climate news.

So today, we’re featuring the first episode of their latest three-part series: “Herb.” This is the story of Herb Schmertz, the political strategist-turned-oil-man who popularized corporate personhood, and how it's become one of the biggest problems facing climate action today.

You can read the episode transcript here.

