Changing temps lead to dramatic shifts in trail conditions

Trail conditions have shifted dramatically since last weekend due to the stark mid-week warmup.

The snowpack has dwindled significantly, particularly at lower elevations. Local snowmobile clubs report marginal riding conditions at best, with many trail systems closed. Spring skiing conditions are reported at some resorts. Out on hiking trails, expect more widespread bare spots, and pack sufficient traction for large swaths of icier trails.

Friday’s weather starts with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Afternoon clouds gather ahead of overnight snowfall. Expect one to three inches by morning in the White Mountains and north, with lighter amounts south. Periodic light snow showers combined with breezy conditions linger early Saturday, mainly in the mountains.

Be sure to pack windproof layers, particularly above tree line with hurricane force winds expected. Beware of slippery ground conditions, most notably where fresh snow has fallen atop flash-frozen surfaces.

Winds subside Sunday, with morning sunshine and seasonable temperatures for morning hikes and skis. Expect more afternoon clouds on Sunday, with a chance of evening flurries.