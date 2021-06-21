Halina Loft

Halina is a member of Hamilton College’s class of 2015, majoring in English Literature and Art History. Much of her free time is taken up with training with Hamilton’s varsity cross country and track teams, assisting on the Hamilton Alumni Leadership board, and working as a wilderness orientation leader for incoming students. Halina still finds time to stay caught up with the Netflix original series House of Cards, and her love of dramatic politics serves well for her internship in the newsroom at NHPR.