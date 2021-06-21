Before joining NHPR as producer for The Exchange in 2011, Ellen Grimm worked as a freelance reporter, covering Manchester for NHPR and writing for The Associated Press, New Hampshire Business Review, and The Telegraph of Nashua. Before moving to New Hampshire in 1996, she worked as an editor and writer in Boston, including as a freelance reporter for The Boston Globe. She has also spent some time writing fiction, earning an MFA in creative writing from Cornell University in 1990.

