Alison Kuzmickas

Alison most recently worked for six years in higher education as the Leadership Development Coordinator at the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, MA. In addition, she served as the Media and Place Productions intern at Zeega, gaining knowledge about the emerging hybridization of new media, technology and journalism. She has a certification in radio production from the Salt Institute of Documentary Studies in Portland, ME and a BFA in Photography from The Art Institute of Boston. Alison lives in Belmont, MA.