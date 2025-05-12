PAID POST: Want to Save on Your Summer Energy Bills? Start with These Steps

This is a paid post. This content was paid for and produced by our sponsor. NHPR’s news and editorial staff had no role in this post’s creation. Learn more about NHPR’s mission here.

With the unofficial kickoff of summer right around the corner, it won’t be long before people across New England slowly start turning off the heat in their homes and switching on their fans and air conditioners. In New Hampshire, customers use approximately 20% more electricity on average during the summer months to keep their homes and businesses cool, but heat waves and long stretches of sweltering weather can drive that number up even higher. No matter what electric rates are, when your usage increases, so does your bill. That’s why now is the time to take action and check your home for energy improvements that can reduce your usage, resulting in lower electric bills. Think of the following tips, tools, and programs as your own personal checklist for savings this summer.

Small Changes Make a Big Difference

While these energy-saving measures may seem simple, together they can make a significant impact on lowering your usage, which leads to reduced electricity costs.

1. Start with your thermostat: According to the most recent U.S. Energy Information Administration data, air conditioning is one of the largest uses of electricity in homes and commercial buildings across the country. Just by setting the thermostat one degree higher, your air conditioner will use 1% to 3% less electricity. It’s also important to note that no matter what your thermostat is set at, your A/C unit has to work even harder to maintain that temperature when the weather is hotter outside.

2. Don’t block air flow: Make sure to keep your air and heat pump vents clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains, and rugs. You should also keep your curtains, shades, and blinds closed during the day to prevent unwanted direct sunlight from entering your home through the windows. This can lower indoor temperatures by up to 20 degrees.

3. Operate major appliances during the cooler parts of the day: Energy is conserved by using appliances that create heat, like dryers and dishwashers, early in the morning or late in the evening. There’s also less demand on the electric system during these times.

4. Check your ceiling fans: Remember to set your ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise and at a higher speed in the summer to circulate the air more effectively, which creates a cooling wind-chill effect. Also, don’t forget to turn the fan off when leaving the room.

Energy-Efficient Home Improvements

Eversource offers a variety of programs and incentives to help customers make their homes more energy efficient year-round, including no- to low-cost solutions and discounts on investments for deeper energy savings.

1. Home Energy Performance audit: Think of it like an energy checkup for your home. After you schedule your audit, an Eversource-approved contractor will assess your home’s energy performance, identifying places that can be tightened up to save energy and money. During this visit they will conduct safety tests and recommend energy-saving improvements. Customers may qualify for up to $6,000 in incentives, rebates, and products, and access to 0% on-bill financing to make the recommended improvements. See if your home qualifies for this no- cost audit using the Home Heating Index tool. Income-eligible customers may qualify for weatherization and equipment replacement at no cost through Home Energy Assistance. Contact your local Community Action Agency to see if you qualify and if funding is still available for this year.

2. Switch to ENERGY STAR® certified appliances and products: Explore offers on advanced power strips, air purifiers, eligible pool pumps, and energy-efficient bulbs that run cooler and last up to 25 times longer than incandescent lights.

3. Rebates and incentives for energy-efficient alternatives: Rebates and instant discounts are available on many products and solutions, like smart thermostats and heat pumps, that can help you manage your energy use without sacrificing comfort, and lower your carbon footprint.

Managing Your Monthly Payments

At Eversource, affordability is always a top priority for us, and with the high cost of energy across New England, we want to make sure our customers are aware of all available options that can help them manage their energy bills. In addition to energy efficiency measures, we have flexible payment plans and many other financial assistance programs. You can learn more by visiting Eversource.com/billhelp.

The hot summer months are coming, and while we can’t control how high the temperatures will soar, there are proactive ways to take control of your energy costs. We want to do everything we can to help our customers prepare, and by taking the time to break down the solutions available, we hope you will be equipped with more information to better manage your energy costs this summer.