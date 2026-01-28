NH doulas can now get state certification and become eligible for Medicaid

Doulas in New Hampshire are now able to seek certification through the state, a new process that will allow them to receive direct Medicaid reimbursement for their services.

Doulas are professionals trained in providing physical and emotional support to birthing parents during and after pregnancy. Earlier this month , the state opened its voluntary doula lactation service providers certification applications.

Heather Martin, a maternal mental health coordinator at Dartmouth Health Children’s and a certified postpartum doula, said Medicaid reimbursement is part of a broader effort to provide a range of care for maternal health.

“Anyone that's been a doula for years and years and years can apply through the state,” Martin said.

Martin said doulas and other peer support services can help bridge gaps in health care. Martin said she offers maternal mental health, emotional and peer support through her work.

Legislation to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage was introduced and signed in 2023 through a bill dubbed the Momnibus 1.0. That bill required doulas and lactation services to be covered by Medicaid.