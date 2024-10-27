© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent journalism for all of NH. Join the Leadership Circle today.

Dry conditions prompt wildfire concerns, red flag warning for southern NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published October 27, 2024 at 10:15 AM EDT
Fire danger in New Hampshire was elevated to "very high" Sunday, Oct. 27, due to dry conditions and breezy weather. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR file photo.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Fire danger in New Hampshire was elevated to "very high" Sunday, Oct. 27, due to dry conditions and breezy weather. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR file photo.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Sunday for southern New Hampshire due to breezy and dry conditions.

The forecast indicates drought conditions are expected to worsen through the end of the month.

The red flag map shows the fire danger warnings from south of Conway to the Massachusetts border. Updated Sunday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m.
National Weather Service
The red flag map shows the fire danger warnings from south of Conway to the Massachusetts border. Updated Sunday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m.

Forest Rangers with the state Division of Forests & Lands reported that fire departments and forest rangers responded to multiple wildfires Saturday in the Granite State.

The state Forests & Lands maintains a wildfire information line at (866) NH-FIRES.

The red flag warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The service reported wind gusts possible up to 35 mph.

Top stories of the day, 3X a week - subscribe today!

* indicates required
NH News
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.