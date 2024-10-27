Dry conditions prompt wildfire concerns, red flag warning for southern NH

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Sunday for southern New Hampshire due to breezy and dry conditions.

The forecast indicates drought conditions are expected to worsen through the end of the month.

National Weather Service The red flag map shows the fire danger warnings from south of Conway to the Massachusetts border. Updated Sunday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m.

Forest Rangers with the state Division of Forests & Lands reported that fire departments and forest rangers responded to multiple wildfires Saturday in the Granite State.

The state Forests & Lands maintains a wildfire information line at (866) NH-FIRES.

The red flag warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The service reported wind gusts possible up to 35 mph.