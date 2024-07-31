© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Disbarred Portsmouth lawyer charged with theft, forgery and exploitation of a former client

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published July 31, 2024 at 6:39 PM EDT
Portsmouth District Court, Portsmouth, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.org
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Portsmouth District Court, Portsmouth, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.org

Disbarred lawyer Justin P. Nadeau has been arrested on multiple charges including theft, forgery and falsifying evidence.

The charges stem from Nadeau allegedly deceiving a former client with a traumatic brain injury into loaning him more than $280,000 in 2018, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

In announcing the charges Wednesday, Formella said Nadeau is also charged with "financial exploitation of an elderly, disabled, or impaired adult."

Nadeau, who was the 2004 Democratic nominee for Congress in New Hampshire's 1st District, was disbarred in April by the New Hampshire Supreme Court's Professional Conduct Committee.

Formella said an arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 9 in circuit court in Portsmouth.
NH News
NHPR Staff
