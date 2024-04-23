© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

A pilot program will help houseless residents of Manchester get vital documents

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published April 23, 2024 at 5:15 AM EDT
Kayla West, Ron-Dal Burgison and Daniel Fisher pose outside the shelter on Beech Street in Manchester.
Gaby Lozada
/
NHPR
New funding will help houseless populations in Manchester obtain government IDs and birth certificates.

The money, which comes from Catholic Charities New Hampshire and Members First Credit Union, will help the city’s main homeless shelter pay for fees associated with getting IDs.

Jake King, who runs the Beech Street shelter says, one of the first things any organization serving houseless populations will do is try to help people find vital documents.

“We’ve always been working on helping people get their IDs,” King said. “It's just if you don't have money allotted to that then it’s a waiting game often.”

IDs may get lost or stolen, and without them, King said, it can be hard for people to obtain jobs, permanent housing and even governmental assistance programs like Medicaid.

“Our endgame is to get them employed, or get them seeking medical or mental attention and eventually get them housed but sometimes that takes time,” King said.

While the shelter provides temporary solutions for sleep and food security, a long term solution will need those vital documents.
Olivia Richardson
Olivia joins us from WLVR/Lehigh Valley Public Media, where she covered the Easton area in eastern Pennsylvania. She has also reported for WUWM in Milwaukee and WBEZ in Chicago.
