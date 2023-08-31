The Big Question: What do you want to learn this year?

Students are heading back to school and fall is just around the corner. Whether you’re returning to the classroom or you left it behind years ago, many of us have a topic or skill we want to know more about.

For August’s Big Question, we asked: “What do you want to learn this year?”

Here’s what some of you said:

Jamie from Germany: “I would like to learn how to make a stuffed animal. I’d like to make little stuffed animals of the characters that I’ve designed for a language program that I’m developing. There are three little bees and three sea otters.”

Andrew Periale from Strafford, NH: “I’d love to learn to make sushi.”

Bonnie Periale from Strafford, NH: “I’m going to learn to take time for myself without neglecting others.”

Rye from Dover, NH: “This year I’d like to learn how to be comfortable with change, be really present, and go with the flow of life and where it's heading. Definitely lots of deep breaths, lots of yoga, lots of different journaling and meditations, lots of engaging with my friends and big conversations. And just taking risks, trying new things. Going outside of my comfort zone really is the big thing.”

Myrica from Concord, NH: “I’m 12 years old and I’m also going into seventh grade. I’m hoping to learn this year how to be a better artist. I just love drawing dragons, people, animals, just stuff like that. I’m going to draw everyday. I’ll take advice from other artists that may be better than me.”

Travis Mims from Gilmanton, NH: “I’d like to learn to cross-country ski. I’ve never done it before and it seems like a good way to exercise in the winter. So my family and I moved up from Virginia in the last month and we’re trying to prepare for the winter. Getting out and being active is something we’ve always enjoyed in Virginia, and it's maybe a little more challenging here, so we’re trying to figure out new ways of doing it.”

Sarah from Walpole, NH: “This year I want to learn how to bake bread. Growing up, my husband’s mom baked fresh bread regularly at his house. To this day, his friends still refer to their house as the ‘bread house,’ and talk about how it always smelled like fresh bread and how nice it was that there was always a warm slice with butter melting into it. I think that’s such a beautiful gift to give your children and their friends, and that’s something I’d like to share with my children. So this year I’m excited to learn with my mother-in-law how to bake bread.”

Reporting for this piece was contributed by Emily Quirk.