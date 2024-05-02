The Big Question: What’s one thing you will never get rid of?

It’s spring cleaning season, a time when many of us shed the cobwebs of winter and take stock of what we truly need around the house in preparation for the warmer months. But there are some things we’d never want to part ways with.

So, for this month’s Big Question we asked you: What’s one thing you will never get rid of?

Here’s what some of you said:

Roger - Stratham, NH: The thing I will never get rid of are my bird books. Every single bird in the field is a treasure. I started my collection of bird books with a field guide many years ago, and today they command several shelves in my office. They're just—they bring me joy. And they're very helpful to folks that I bird with as well.

Sue - Concord, NH: Jewelry is probably the biggest. Yeah, that'll be the hardest, I think. Wedding rings, the earrings, that or the pin you got from your grandmother, things like that. It's the sentimental things that are the hardest to let go. I would imagine if you got a pin—I don't have children, but if you had something that your daughter gave you, that macaroni necklace that she made or your son made when they were like 8 or 6, you probably have a hard time getting rid of that, even if it's all dried up.

Lucy - Portsmouth, NH: The item I wouldn't throw away is my piano because it's my soul. Every Sunday afternoon, I used to jam with my father, who was a fiddler. I would play on the piano. We called it chording, playing chords with him. I bought a new one, the first thing I bought when I was starting to work. And also it was my livelihood for many years. I taught it, I played it, performed it.

Jenny - Concord, NH: Family jewelry that's been passed down to me. Some of it I've lost, unfortunately. But whatever I do have, I keep it safe. The other thing I wouldn't do away with is like baby books of my children. The family jewelry, I love it because, you know, it's gone through generations.

Kathy - Marlboro, NH: One thing I wouldn't throw away is I have a couple of big folders up in the attic that have my kids, they're all in their 20s, but have all their things that they made, special things that they made when they were little. I have a paper plate that one of my sons decorated with a handprint and some clam shells, and it was a mother's day card. And, you know, it takes up all this space in the attic, but I just can't throw those things away. They're so sweet with their misspelled words and their funny drawings. A coupon book my daughter gave me when she was little with hugs and tea in bed and things like that. So you can't replace those. I still have the coupon book. She's 23 and one of these days I'll surprise her and tell her she has to give me a hug. She prefers to keep to herself, but I'm going to cash it in.