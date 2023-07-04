© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Towns across New Hampshire celebrate Fourth of July despite the rainy forecast

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Adriana Martinez-Smiley,
Grace McFadden
Published July 4, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT
A white wooden sign reads "July 4th Parade at 10 AM rain or shine" in black text
1 of 2  — gilmanton1.jpg
The town of Gilmanton, New Hampshire gathered for its Fourth of July parade.
Adriana Martinez-Smiley / NHPR
People line up along a street to watch a Fourth of July parade float drive by
2 of 2  — IMG_8245.jpg
People line up along Province Road in Gilmanton, New Hampshire to watch the town's Fourth of July parade.
Adriana Martinez-Smiley / NHPR

A number of towns across the state held Fourth of July celebrations on Tuesday, rain or shine.

The town of Gilmanton gathered in the morning to kick off a full day of events. People of all ages lined up along Province Road for a Fourth of July parade.

The procession included American flag-adorned cars, trucks transporting lumber and horses covered in tinsel.

Following the parade, residents could make their way to the Town Hall, where they’d be greeted with local food and could browse vendors selling jewelry and other goods.

Residents in Merrimack turned out for their town’s Fourth of July parade despite the rainy weather.

According to the Merrimack Parks and Recreation website, more than 60 groups participated. This included campaigns for Republican presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.

Supporters of Donald Trump march in the 2023 Merrimack Fourth of July Parade
Grace McFadden
/
Grace McFadden
Supporters of former President Donald Trump march in Merrimack's Fourth of July Parade.

For some Merrimack residents, the parade was about more than politics. Bob O’Neill said it was great to have an old fashioned parade in the area.

“It’s a good thing. It’s a great day to have it, and it’s for a good cause,” O’Neill said. “So, we should think about the good things in this country.”

Merrimack resident Angela DePaola staked out a spot early to see her favorite part of the parade.

“My son is in the parade. He works for the fire department,” DePaolo said.

The parade also featured community groups like the Boy Scouts, the Bektash Clown Unit and the Spartans Drum and Bugle Corps.

