Towns across New Hampshire celebrate Fourth of July despite the rainy forecast

A number of towns across the state held Fourth of July celebrations on Tuesday, rain or shine.

The town of Gilmanton gathered in the morning to kick off a full day of events. People of all ages lined up along Province Road for a Fourth of July parade.

The procession included American flag-adorned cars, trucks transporting lumber and horses covered in tinsel.

Following the parade, residents could make their way to the Town Hall, where they’d be greeted with local food and could browse vendors selling jewelry and other goods.

Residents in Merrimack turned out for their town’s Fourth of July parade despite the rainy weather.

According to the Merrimack Parks and Recreation website , more than 60 groups participated. This included campaigns for Republican presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.

Grace McFadden / Grace McFadden Supporters of former President Donald Trump march in Merrimack's Fourth of July Parade.

For some Merrimack residents, the parade was about more than politics. Bob O’Neill said it was great to have an old fashioned parade in the area.

“It’s a good thing. It’s a great day to have it, and it’s for a good cause,” O’Neill said. “So, we should think about the good things in this country.”

Merrimack resident Angela DePaola staked out a spot early to see her favorite part of the parade.

“My son is in the parade. He works for the fire department,” DePaolo said.

The parade also featured community groups like the Boy Scouts, the Bektash Clown Unit and the Spartans Drum and Bugle Corps.

