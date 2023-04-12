10 things to do in NH this weekend: Fisher Cats baseball returns, Wild NH Day & more
Baseball is back! The New Hampshire Fisher Cats take on the Portland Sea Dogs in Manchester this weekend.
- Timber Rattlesnakes on Thursday, April 13 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
- Le Patin Libre: Murmuration from Thursday, April 13 through Saturday, April 15 at Thompson Arena on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- New Hampshire Fisher Cats Home Opener series starts Tuesday, April 11 through Sunday, April 16 at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. More info.
- Jack London’s Martin Eden and filmmaker Q&A on Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. at Red River Theatres in Concord. More info.
- A Journey to the White Mountains in Words and Music on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Showroom in Keene. More info.
- Discover WILD New Hampshire Day on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at New Hampshire Fish and Game in Concord. More info.
- A Night of Nature Poems and Short Stories on Saturday, April 15 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
- 7th Annual Storytelling Festival at New Hampshire Theatre Project on Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m at New Hampshire Theatre Project in Portsmouth and online. More info.
- The New Hampshire Philharmonic: “Drawn to the Music” on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m. at the Seifert Performing Arts Center in Salem. More info.
- Apple Hill String Quartet on Sunday, April 16 at 6 p.m. at The Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth. More info.