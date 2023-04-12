© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Fisher Cats baseball returns, Wild NH Day & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published April 12, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT
NH Fisher Cats players greet a team member at home plate.
New Hampshire Fisher Cats via Facebook
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental stadium this weekend.

Baseball is back! The New Hampshire Fisher Cats take on the Portland Sea Dogs in Manchester this weekend.

"Jack London's Martin Eden, written and directed by Jay Craven." The two main characters sit facing each other at a piano bench.
Jack London's Martin Eden is screening at Red River Theatres this weekend, with a Q&A with the filmmaker after the screening.
/
redrivertheatres.org

  • Timber Rattlesnakes on Thursday, April 13 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
  • Le Patin Libre: Murmuration from Thursday, April 13 through Saturday, April 15 at Thompson Arena on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • New Hampshire Fisher Cats Home Opener series starts Tuesday, April 11 through Sunday, April 16 at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. More info.
  • Jack London’s Martin Eden and filmmaker Q&A on Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. at Red River Theatres in Concord. More info.
  • A Journey to the White Mountains in Words and Music on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Showroom in Keene. More info.
  • Discover WILD New Hampshire Day on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at New Hampshire Fish and Game in Concord. More info.
  • A Night of Nature Poems and Short Stories on Saturday, April 15 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. More info.
  • 7th Annual Storytelling Festival at New Hampshire Theatre Project on Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m at New Hampshire Theatre Project in Portsmouth and online. More info.
  • The New Hampshire Philharmonic: “Drawn to the Music” on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m. at the Seifert Performing Arts Center in Salem. More info.
  • Apple Hill String Quartet on Sunday, April 16 at 6 p.m. at The Music Hall Lounge in Portsmouth. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

