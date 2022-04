GORHAM, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say two people found dead in a Gorham home were shot to death.

The attorney general's office says 28-year-old Holly Banks and an acquaintance, 42-year-old Keith Labelle, were found dead at Banks' home early Wednesday morning.

Autopsies showed that both died of gunshot wounds, and their deaths have been ruled homicides.

Officials say no arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.