10 Things To Do In N.H. This Weekend: Classic Boat Show, Christmas In July, Live Music

The weekend forecast calls for some quintessential summer weather in New Hampshire. And 'tis the season, too, for a couple of "Christmas In July" events — such as the event with the Fisher Cats in Manchester.

Here are 10 things to do this weekend to inspire you. Check out NHPR's community calendar for additional events, and NHPR's folk music calendar, too. And sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Courtesy Vermont born, Boston singer songwriter Kali Stoddard-Imari

Kali Stoddard-Imari at Hopkins Center For The Arts, Thursday and Friday, July 22-23, at 6 p.m. More info.

Jaffrey Civic Center front lawn Fridays, noon to 3 p.m. More info.

Christmas in July at N.H. Fisher Cats, Friday, July 23, 7 p.m. Ornament giveaway. More info.

Australian BEE GEES at Castle in the Clouds, as part of the concerts in the clouds series, Saturday, July 24, 7:30 p.m. More info.

Piccola opera summer festival, Friday, July 23 at Franklin Pierce University, and July 24 at Cathedral of the Pines. More info.

47th Annual Lake Winnipesaukee Antique & Classic Boat Show, Saturday, July 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wolfeboro. More info.

Summer Fun Craft Fair, Tanger Outlets in Tilton, Saturday, July 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, July 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info.

TheMusichall.org GBAD presents: An 1836 Portsmouth Nutcracker at the Music Hall July 24-25

Great Bay Academy of Dance presents Christmas in July, with performances of "An 1836 Portsmouth Nutcracker," Saturday, July 24, at 6 p.m., and Sunday, July 25, at 2 p.m., at Portsmouth Music Hall. More info.

Vintage Summer Market in the White Mountains, July 24-25, at Wayside Inn in Bethlehem. More info.

Fairy Festival at The Fells, John Hay Estate, on Sunday, July 25, in Newbury. More info.

BONUS Events:

Portsmouth Summer in the Street: July 24, and July 31, at 5:30 p.m., Market Street in Portsmouth. More info.

Courtesy Steve Earle & The Dukes, with the Mastersons - play July 24 at the Range

Steve Earle & The Dukes, with Mastersons, Saturday, July 24, in Mason. More info.