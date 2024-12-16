Outside/In: 'Surthrival' 2024

Hear ye, hear ye! Winter is fast approaching, and it is time for NHPR's fifth annual ‘surthrival’ special, in which the Outside/In team reframes the endurance sport that is winter.

Hear this special broadcast of Outside/In Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. on NHPR or simply click the link below.

We’ve got suggestions for thriving during the cold-season, which we hope will help you positively look forward to dirty snow banks and single-digit temperatures.

This year, though, there’s a twist. A listener asked us for advice on what to do before the snow starts to fall, when it’s gray and bleak.

This is that dingy in-between period, known in New England as ‘stick season.’

Host Nate Hegyi is joined by Kate Dario, Taylor Quimby, and special guest Zoey Knox, offering suggestions for indoors and out, on-screen and off, and both serious and silly.