Justice & Journalism with NPR's Sarah McCammon
The Justice & Journalism series is a joint initiative of New Hampshire Public Radio and the Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law in Concord, NH.
This broadcast airs Friday, May 12 at 1 p.m. and again Saturday, May 13 at noon on NHPR.
In this special one hour broadcast, NHPR's Rick Ganley and Rudman Center's Laura Knoy speak with NPR National Correspondent Sarah McCammon, whose reporting over the last year has focused on political, social and cultural divides in America — including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion.
This conversation was recorded live on March 30, 2023 at the Warren B Rudman Center at the UNH School of Law in Concord.