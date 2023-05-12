© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the local journalism you rely on by becoming a sustaining member today!
Latest From NHPR

Justice & Journalism with NPR's Sarah McCammon

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published May 12, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT
P1070178.JPG
Quinn Kobrin
/
NHPR
Laura Knoy (above) & Rick Ganley (left) speak with NPR's Sarah McCammon (right) about her reporting on reproductive rights over the last year.

The Justice & Journalism series is a joint initiative of New Hampshire Public Radio and the Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law in Concord, NH.

This broadcast airs Friday, May 12 at 1 p.m. and again Saturday, May 13 at noon on NHPR.

In this special one hour broadcast, NHPR's Rick Ganley and Rudman Center's Laura Knoy speak with NPR National Correspondent Sarah McCammon, whose reporting over the last year has focused on political, social and cultural divides in America — including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion.

P1070120.JPG
Quinn Kobrin

This conversation was recorded live on March 30, 2023 at the Warren B Rudman Center at the UNH School of Law in Concord.

Latest From NHPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.