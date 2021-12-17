© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Civics 101 Trivia

Civics 101 Trivia for December 18, 2021

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Hannah McCarthy
Published December 17, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST
Civics101Trivia.jpg

Tune in every other Saturday on NHPR to hear our most recent trivia round and that week's qualifying question. We'll draw a random listener from the pool of correct questions to play Civics 101 Trivia with hosts Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy.

Last week's qualifying question was this: William M. Tweed was a corrupt 19th politician who held the reigns of a major Democratic organization in New York City. What is the name of this political machine that earned Tweed the nickname “Boss?”

The answer was Tammany Hall! And this week's winner was Mike Norris. Listen above to see how well Mike did answering three questions on America's First Ladies.

The qualifying question for next week is this: Which amendment to the constitution is the only one in the Bill of Rights that has never been the subject of a Supreme Court decision?

If you think you know the answer, submit it here. One listener with the correct answer will be randomly chosen to play on-air and win some spiffy Civics 101 swag. Good luck!

Hannah McCarthy
Hannah McCarthy first came to NHPR an intern in 2015, returned as a Fellow the following year and then bounced around as a reporter and producer before landing as co-host of Civics 101. She has reported on everything from the opioid epidemic to State House politics to haunted woods of New Hampshire.
