Save the date! NHPR’s By Degrees Climate Summit returns May 8
Mark your calendars. NHPR’s By Degrees Climate Summit is back.
Our fourth annual gathering will take place Friday, May 8 at Manchester Community College, bringing together community members and changemakers from across New Hampshire and beyond. You can register for the event here.
This year’s theme is community resilience, centered on a key question: How do communities come together to face shared environmental challenges?
We’ll be looking closely at water quality and environmental pollutants, including PFAS and other emerging contaminants, and the ways communities are creating change through policy, science, storytelling and collective action.
A key highlight of this year’s summit will be a solutions-based panel discussion hosted by Jason Moon centered on NHPR’s Safe to Drink podcast, along with an interactive Q&A featuring journalists and community organizers who are making a difference in their own backyards. Together, we’ll explore what resilience looks like when communities confront shared risks like PFAS exposure — and how collaboration can lead to meaningful, lasting change.
If you joined us last year, you know the summit is more than just a series of speakers. It is a space to hear from people entrenched in this work, ask real questions, and connect with others who care deeply about the future of our region.
We are still building out the full program, but the day will also include breakout sessions designed to help you take what you have learned and bring it back to your own community.
Registration is now open, with a $10 minimum donation. Attendees can also choose to give more to help support free admission for students, teachers and nonprofit participants.
More details, including speakers and session information, will be announced in the coming weeks.
For now, consider this your invitation to save the date and join us on May 8, at Manchester Community College.
