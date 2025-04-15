© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Station News

Add your voice to NHPR's Community Advisory Board

By Emily Quirk
Published April 15, 2025 at 8:22 AM EDT
If you've ever wanted to play a meaningful role in enhancing New Hampshire Public Radio's programming, content and impact in the community, consider lending your voice to the station's Community Advisory Board.

New Hampshire Public Radio is now accepting applications for its Community Advisory Board (CAB)—a panel of listeners from across the state providing feedback to the station about programming, policies, services, and community interests.

Members of the CAB meet twice per year at the station to share their views with NHPR staff and leadership. Terms of service span three years; members can serve a maximum of two terms.

Applications will be accepted through May 15

CAB members are also occasionally asked to assist with NHPR events in and around their communities. In this role, they serve not only as a sounding board for programming but also as ambassadors for the station—helping to strengthen NHPR’s connection to audiences throughout the Granite State.

NHPR is seeking individuals of all backgrounds and interests from throughout the state to serve as a part of this group of trusted advisors. The CAB is a separate entity from NHPR’s Board of Trustees, and therefore members have no fiduciary duties.

If you would like to apply to be part of the Community Advisory Board, please fill out the application found here!

Following a comprehensive review process of the applications, new members will be alerted with the expectation to start service in Fall 2025.

To learn more about the Community Advisory Board, visit NHPR’s CAB information page.

