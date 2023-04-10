Bear Brook Podcast: Season 2 Launch Event

Join the team of NHPR’s Bear Brook for a conversation between podcast hosts Jason Moon and Rabia Chaudry on the impact of true crime media on the criminal justice system.

The event, moderated by NHPR’s Director of Podcasts Rebecca LaVoie, will be held on Wednesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here . General Admission tickets are available for $35. VIP tickets are also available for $60. This VIP package includes seating in the first three rows of the theater, a signed limited edition poster, and access to a meet-and-greet with Rabia Chaudry and the Bear Brook team after the show.

The conversation will center on Bear Brook Season 2: A True Crime Story — the podcast Stephen King calls 'Brilliant, involving, hypnotic...The best I've ever heard.'

The second season is about Jason Carroll, who is serving life in prison for the 1988 murder of a pregnant woman named Sharon Johnson – a murder Carroll says he didn’t commit. The only evidence against him? His own taped confession. More than 30 years later, Carroll has a new group of lawyers and advocates – including Chaudry – who are telling a new story about what happened in an effort to clear his name. Bear Brook Season 2 documents how that new story is impacting Carroll’s case in surprising ways.

All eight episodes of Bear Brook Season 2: A True Crime Story are out now and available through your favorite podcast player.

LaVoie, who also co-hosts the podcast Crime Writers On…, will lead the discussion with Moon and Chaudry about the often unexamined role true crime podcasts like theirs have on real cases like Carroll’s.

Chaudry is an attorney, advocate, and author of The New York Times bestselling book “Adnan’s Story” and her critically acclaimed second book, “Fatty Fatty Boom Boom: A Memoir Of Food, Fat, And Family.” Rabia is the Executive Producer of the HBO documentary series The Case Against Adnan Syed and also co-producer and host of the podcasts Undisclosed, Rabia and Ellyn Solve the Case, Nighty Night, The Hidden Djinn, and The 45th.