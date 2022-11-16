Always on and always there for you and our community: Fill a plate when you make your year-end gift to NHPR

Once again, NHPR is partnering with the New Hampshire Food Bank to help provide meals to those in need all over the Granite State.

The ongoing partnership between NHPR and the New Hampshire Food Bank means that donations to NHPR now and through December 31 will help put food on the table for the 1 in 9 people living with food insecurity, including 12 percent of our state’s children.

When you make your donation to NHPR, you can pay forward your thank you gift by selecting to donate meals to the Food Bank in lieu of a mug or tote bag. This opportunity to give twice closes on December 31st. Click HERE to make a donation and show your support!

GivingTuesday , the global movement to rally communities to give back, is a high-point in our year-end campaign. In addition to selecting meals in lieu of a thank you gift, NHPR will also donate an additional 5 meals to the Food Bank to feed hungry families in NH for every gift that is made on Tuesday, November 29th. We’ll also be unlocking some special challenge gifts throughout the day, doubling the impact of your giving to NHPR.

Please join in this meaningful effort to support both quality public radio here in New Hampshire AND to support food programs that serve our neighbors and friends at a time of real need.

About New Hampshire Food Bank

The New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, relies on donations – it doesn’t receive federal or state funding for food distribution. Last year the agency and its donors were responsible for getting 17.7 million pounds of food (14,768,993 meals) to people through its food pantries, neighborhood centers, low-income housing sites, senior nutrition centers, family crisis centers, hospices, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, after school programs, and day care centers. Learn more at www.nhfoodbank.org.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity to transform communities and the world. GivingTuesday has grown into a global movement over the past ten years that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.