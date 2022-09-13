NHPR congratulates the 2022 Rising Star Award winners

New Hampshire Public Radio and Stay Work Play New Hampshire would like to congratulate the winners of this year’s 13th annual Rising Stars Awards. The in-person event was held at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord on September 9, with live music and refreshments along with an after-party in celebration of this year’s winners. The Rising Stars Awards celebrate and recognize New Hampshire’s remarkable young people (40 and under) and the innovative businesses that go the extra mile to recruit and retain them.

The event was hosted by NHPR’s climate change and environmental reporter, Mara Hoplamazian , who anchors NHPR’s By Degrees initiative.

President and CEO of New Hampshire Public Radio, Jim Schachter welcomed the crowd at Friday’s event, and took the opportunity to reflect upon the importance of innovation and courage as the backbone of change.

“This is an evening about innovation. It’s a night to hear stories about people and organizations that are taking risks and making change happen in our Granite State. It’s an evening to celebrate courage. Courage is what the times we live in call for: The courage to think for ourselves. The courage to reach out across our differences to make common cause.”

Schachter spoke to how each Rising Stars honoree “has taken the risk, has shown the courage, to address their challenges with an open mind. I think that’s why they’re here tonight.”

List of 2022 Rising Star Award recipients: