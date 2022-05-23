NHPR partners with Minot-Sleeper Library and StoryCorps to air preserved stories of community members in the Newfound Region

NHPR with the Minot-Sleeper Library, the historic public library in Bristol, will partner with StoryCorps, the nonprofit dedicated to recording, preserving, and sharing the stories of Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs. StoryCorps will provide training, professional recording equipment, and ongoing programmatic support to the Library, which will record conversations between area residents for inclusion in the StoryCorps archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. The recordings will also be accessible to the public (with participant permission) at Minot-Sleeper Library. NHPR will edit and broadcast select stories recorded through the collaboration.

StoryCorps gives everyday Americans the chance to record interviews with loved ones about their lives. In these 40-minute conversations, participants, with the assistance of a facilitator, talk about whatever is most important to them. The recordings create a unique, first-person historical record for future generations.

For NHPR Program Director Michael Brindley, this is an opportunity to bring a community together. “The concept of uniting our towns and cities together through dialog and knowledge is a prime belief of NHPR.”

Minot-Sleeper Library’s partnership with the organization extends its effort to preserve the history of the Newfound Region and celebrate the diversity of its community. This spring, StoryCorps will train 10 Minot-Sleeper Library staff members and volunteers to facilitate interviews, which will take place April through July.

Jennifer Davis, Library Director, said, “This is an amazing opportunity for the community. We are hoping to highlight the diversity we have in our community, share stories on individuals while building bridges and alliances through our shared narratives. This is an exciting project!.”

According to Dave Isay, Founder and President of StoryCorps, these recordings capture the poetry, wisdom, and grace that can be found all around us when we take the time to listen;. “We are honored to collaborate with the Minot-Sleeper Library to celebrate the lives of its community members—and to preserve their stories for posterity.”