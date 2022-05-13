Julia Furukawa named interim host of All Things Considered on NHPR

Julia Furukawa will be the new interim host of All Things Considered weekday afternoons on NHPR. Julia came to NHPR in 2021 to produce All Things Considered. She has worked as a reporter and editor for The Paris News in Texas and a freelancer for KNKX Public Radio in Seattle.

“I’m honored and excited to find myself in the host chair at NHPR,” Furukawa said. “I have big shoes to fill but I’m looking forward to being a part of bringing trusted news to homes across New Hampshire and hope to become a part of your afternoon routine, wherever you are in the Granite State.”

Julia hails from Seattle and has a degree in journalism from Western Washington University. She is a member of the Asian American Journalists Association and her work earned her awards from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors.

All Things Considered is the most listened-to afternoon drive-time news radio program in the U.S. It can be heard live on NHPR from 4 to 6:30 p.m. each weekday afternoon on the radio, online at NHPR.org or on NHPR’s mobile app.

Every weekday, Julia Furukawa will host the two and a half hours of breaking local and national news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and features from NHPR and NPR.