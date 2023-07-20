© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In: The hidden victims of the world's first fallout

Nate Hegyi
Published July 20, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT
Paul Pino is a member of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium, a group fighting for medical compensation for families who lived downwind of the Trinity test.
Director Christopher Nolan has turned the Manhattan Project into a summer blockbuster: 'Oppenheimer' is set in Los Alamos, the place where the first atomic bomb was tested. But fewer people know the history of Carrizozo, a rural farming area downwind of the test — and a community still dealing with the fallout to this day.

Radioactive fallout from the bomb settled on everything: the soil, gardens, and drinking water. Cow’s milk became radioactive. Later, hundreds of people developed radiogenic cancers.

The people of Carrizozo were among the first people in the world exposed to a nuclear blast. More than 75 years later, their families are still fighting for medical compensation from the federal government.

Host Nate Hegyi traveled to New Mexico to visit the Trinity Site, and to hear the stories of so-called ‘downwinders’.

Featuring: Paul Pino, Tina Cordova, Ben Ray Lujan

The Trinity site in White Sands Missle Range, New Mexico, where the world's first atomic bomb was tested.
Tina Cordova, executive director of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium.
LINKS

The federal government has produced a few studies on the fallout from Trinity. This one from Los Alamos found that there was still contamination in the area in 1985.

Another, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, produced one of the most in-depth histories of the fallout from Trinity and the government’s reaction.

The National Cancer Institute found that hundreds of people likely developed cancer because of the fallout.

The history of Trinity is full of strange little details, like the desert toads that were croaking all night.

You can find affidavits and first-hand accounts of the fallout from Trinity at the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium website.

This review by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists explains why it’s so hard to determine a definitive death toll for the US bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during WWII.

A cattle skull on Paul Pino's family ranch, located about forty miles from the site of the world's first atomic bomb test during the Manhattan Project.
Nate Hegyi
Before joining New Hampshire Public Radio in February 2022, Nate covered public lands, federal agencies and tribal affairs as a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a consortium of NPR member stations in the region. Nate's work has aired on NPR, BBC, CBC and other outlets.
