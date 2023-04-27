The city inside a glacier

In the late 1950s, engineer Herb Ueda Sr. traveled to a remote Arctic military base. His mission? To drill through nearly a mile of ice, and extract the world’s first complete ice core.

To finish the job, he and his team would endure sub-zero weather, toxic chemicals and life inside a military base — which was slowly being crushed by the glacier from which it was carved.

Producer Daniel Ackerman takes us inside Camp Century and explains how a foundational moment in climate science is inextricably linked with the story of the United States military.

Featuring Curt La Bombard, Julie Brigham-Grette, Herb Ueda Jr., Don Garfield, and Aleqa Hammond.

By US Army - US Army, Public Domain, Wikipedia commons / An overhead view of Camp Century.

Links

If you want to see footage from inside Camp Century, check out this Department of Defense archival film, “Research and Development Progress Report No. 6.”

For a little Cold War context, watch this 1951 Civil Defense Film called “Duck and Cover” , featuring Bert the Turtle.

Here's a book about the history of Camp Century, which includes a chapter on the ice core drilling project.

To see some amazing photos, and read about how scientists are still learning new things from the Camp Century core after rediscovering sediment samples in 2017, check out this blog post from the European Geosciences Union .