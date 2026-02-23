NHPR Books: Live Events 2026

NHPR is proud to announce an inspiring lineup of literary conversations for spring 2026. Join us for a season of deep dives and live discussions featuring our Writers on a New England Stage and Authors on Main series.

This list is evolving. Check back frequently for new additions and schedule updates.

April 4 | Writers on a New England Stage

Yann Martel – "Son of Nobody"

From the author of the international bestseller "Life of Pi" comes a retelling of the Trojan War. Yann Martel sits down with Nick Capodice to explore this epic tale. "Son of Nobody" is an inventive retelling of the Trojan War through the eyes of two unlikely narrators: an ancient soldier and a modern scholar.

April 28 | Authors on Main

Emma Straub – "American Fantasy"

NHPR’s Julia Furukawa joins Emma Straub for a smart, incisive conversation on fame, aging and the textures of middle age. "American Fantasy" is a richly told story that proves real passion is never truly lost and that deep meaning can often be found in the most unexpected places—even a sea of screaming fans.

May 13 | Writers on a New England Stage

Elizabeth Strout – “The Things We Never Say"

Save the date! Pulitzer Prize–winning, #1 New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Strout’s new novel tells the story of a chance incident that sparks a powerful realization in a beloved teacher’s life—a poignant meditation on loneliness, friendship, parenthood, and the importance of truth in a capsizing world.

June 1 | Writers on a New England Stage

Matt Haig – "The Midnight Train"

Join host Jackie Harris for an intimate evening with Matt Haig, the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of the global phenomenon "The Midnight Library." "The Midnight Train" is a highly anticipated magical, time-traveling love story. Serving as a thematic follow-up to his previous work, this new novel explores life’s regrets and pivotal moments through the story of Wilbur Budd, who boards a mysterious train to revisit his life.

June 11–14 | Seacoast Lit Fest

Writers on a New England Stage Special Event

NHPR heads to the coast for a multiday celebration of the written word. Save the date; more details to follow.

June 26 | Writers on a New England Stage

Maggie O’Farrell – "Land"

Join us for a conversation with Maggie O’Farrell, the celebrated author of the international bestseller "Hamnet." Her new novel "Land," debuts June 2 making this one of the first opportunities to hear from the author following the book's debut on June 2. O'Farrell will be joined on stage by NHPR's Rebecca Lavoie.

Set in 19th-century Ireland before and after the Great Hunger, this historical epic follows a father and son mapping the landscape—a journey that explores profound themes of survival, loss and memory.