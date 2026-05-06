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New Orleans be surrounded by the ocean within decades, new study says

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published May 6, 2026 at 4:46 AM EDT

NPR's Leila Fadel asks Jesse Keenan of Tulane University about a new study that suggests New Orleans could become uninhabitable by the end of the century.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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