Iran's Revolutionary Guard says ships can now pass the Strait of Hormuz

Updated May 6, 2026 at 9:08 AM EDT

Iran's Revolutionary Guard says safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be provided after President Trump said he was pausing a U.S. military effort to guide merchant vessels through the strategic waterway.

The Guard's navy command said in a post on social media that it will no longer block the passage of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Traffic through the strait has been effectively closed since the U.S. and Israel launched their attack on Iran on Feb. 28, causing economic disruption around the world.

"We express our thanks to the captains and owners of ships stationed in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman for their cooperation in transiting through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with Iranian regulations and for the desirable participation of vessels in the regional maritime security," the online statement said.

"With the end of the aggressors' threats and in the shadow of new procedures, the possibility of safe and sustainable passage through the strait will be provided," it added, without specifying the new procedures.

Moments later, President Trump wrote online that if Iran follows through with an agreement, it would end the war, but he warned bombing would resume if not.

"Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran," Trump said. "If they don't agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before."

This is a developing story that will be updated.

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