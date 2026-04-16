Six months after ceasefire with Israel, people in Gaza say recovery hasn't even begun
Six months into a ceasefire that promised an end to the war and a surge of aid for Gaza, people say recovery hasn't even yet begun.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Six months into a ceasefire that promised an end to the war and a surge of aid for Gaza, people say recovery hasn't even yet begun.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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