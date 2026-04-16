© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Spring cleaning? Get rid of your unwanted vehicle by donating it to NHPR! Your support fuels our local news.

Six months after ceasefire with Israel, people in Gaza say recovery hasn't even begun

NPR | By Aya Batrawy,
Anas Baba
Published April 16, 2026 at 6:01 PM EDT

Six months into a ceasefire that promised an end to the war and a surge of aid for Gaza, people say recovery hasn't even yet begun.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Aya Batrawy
Aya Batrawy is an NPR International Correspondent. She leads NPR's Gulf bureau in Dubai.
Anas Baba
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.