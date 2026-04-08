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After Trump backs off threats against Iran, where does US military operation stand?

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published April 8, 2026 at 6:47 AM EDT

To discuss what's likely to be next for U.S. military strategy in the Iran war, NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with retired Gen. Joseph Votel.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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