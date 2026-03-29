The view from No Kings protests across the nation, from NPR member station reporters
Protesters showed up to thousands of events across the country this weekend to air their complaints against the Trump administration.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Protesters showed up to thousands of events across the country this weekend to air their complaints against the Trump administration.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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