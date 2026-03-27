Cuban Americans face scrutiny for sending goods back to the island
Cuban Americans who ship goods to relatives on the island are now seen as propping up Cuba's communist regime as the economy there continues to deteriorate.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Cuban Americans who ship goods to relatives on the island are now seen as propping up Cuba's communist regime as the economy there continues to deteriorate.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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