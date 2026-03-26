Venezuela's deposed president is back in court as judge weighs legal fees dispute
Venezuela's former President Nicolas Maduro appeared in a Manhattan federal courthouse for a pretrial hearing on narco-terrorism and other charges.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Venezuela's former President Nicolas Maduro appeared in a Manhattan federal courthouse for a pretrial hearing on narco-terrorism and other charges.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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